Athletes will not suffer due to budget cut: Sports secretary

Since the ceiling is for the entire department, the ministry can allocate funds as per requirement of different schemes and programmes.  

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sports ministry is set to cut its spending this quarter but will ensure no athlete suffers and that allowances and pensions would not be touched. The budget cut was necessitated after the government passed instructions to all departments to reduce expenditure from their budget in the first quarter.

With almost all training camps, except for the Olympic-bound athletes, hockey teams and weightlifters in SAI centres (Patiala and Bengaluru), cancelled due to the pandemic, spending would naturally be low. “With the postponement of Tokyo Olympics and other international events and lockdown, our expenditure is going to be around 14-15 per cent of the budget in the first quarter of this fiscal year,” explained sports secretary RS Julaniya.

However, he assured that no athlete will suffer as the budget allocation and quarterly ceiling would suffice for the needs of the ministry. “We will have enough funds to ensure all possible ongoing activities, including payment of monthly activities, disbursement of monthly allowance to players, salaries, pension and other committed liabilities,” he said.Since most of the sporting activities are expected to begin in the second/third quarter, expenditure would be more during that period. “We hope to pick up sports activities, training, infrastructure works, etc from second quarter only. The expenditure is expected to pick in the third quarter,” said Julaniya.

Since the ceiling is for the entire department, the ministry can allocate funds as per requirement of different schemes and programmes.The ministry also said the procurement process of equipment will be done online but it is not expecting delivery until the third quarter.

Meeting with NSFs

The sports secretary also had a meeting through video-conferencing on Thursday with 14 NSFs of those disciplines that will be medal-prospects in 2024 and 2028, the Indian Olympic Association and the football federation (AIFF) to discuss their plans  — short, medium and long-term. The focus should not be on the 2021 Games, but on the next two Olympics after that.

“We have asked them to make a plan so that we are ready once we sit for annual calendar for training and competition (ACTC) meeting,” Julaniya said. “What kind of support they require. How to bring in more professionalism in functioning and approach.” He also emphasised on talent hunt and indentification of traditional bastion of each sport. “What should be the strategy and how will they do it were discussed,” said Julaniya.

The sports secretary also mooted a plan whereby the NSFs could have hosted nationals in a single window. “This entails to hosting state meets and nationals in a single window with a four-six weeks leeway,” said Julaniya.“I have asked them to see how we can host such events (without getting affected by international calendar).”State-level competitions can be done with the help of state governments and a cycle can be created, he felt.

