STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Organisers plan July start for Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League

Players across the world are being made to take pay cuts to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Badminton

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Sivakumar, owner of Premier Badminton League’s franchise Chennai Superstarz, wants to start the badminton season in the city with the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League (TNBSL) from July. Despite cancellation of various events, he believes that his team will have no problems when the PBL starts in January 2021. But he admits that participation of foreign players could be an issue.

“We are in lockdown at the moment and it will take at least two months for normalcy to return. So when things get better in July-August, I am planning to hold season 2 of the TNBSL (Junior Chennai Superstarz tournament),’’ said Sivakumar, owner of the league.

The league is similar to TNPL. Kovai Knockers, Trichy Blasters, Marina Super Kings, Chennai Flying Gravity, Villupuram Falcon Feathers, Karur Smashers and Tirupur Warriors are the eight team. Flying Gravity were the champions last year, with Trichy Blasters being the runners- up.

“TNBSL is a good platform to popularise the sport in the state. It is an ideal platform to unearth young talent. S Sankar Muthusamy, one of the most promising players in the state, has benefitted a lot from it. Having said that, a lot depends upon how the situation pans out over the next two months and government’s advice,’’ said Sivakumar.

Coming back to Superstarz, he is happy with the team’s show last edition. “Happy to own the team in PBL and glad about the team’s performance. This is only the first season since we took over. We lost the second semifinals and finished third. Our aim next year will be to better our performance. The main reason for owning a PBL team is to provide exposure to TN players and help them make a mark at the international level,’’ said Sivakumar.

Coronavirus has disturbed training schedules of players world over. “Tommy Sugiarto, Jessica Pugh, Kirsty Gilmour are some of the foreign players in our team. They are not able to train because of social distancing, but all are safe, which is more important.”

Players across the world are being made to take pay cuts to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic.
However, Sivakumar says he has no such plans. “We have time, things will definitely improve by next year. As of now, we have no plans to cut the budget for the franchise so players’ pay will be unaffected,’’ insisted Sivakumar.

Speaking on foreign players’ participation in PBL, he said, “We need to be positive. Many are from Europe. We have to see how they are towards the end of this year. A lot will also depend on their respective governments’ guidelines.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League TNBSL Badminton
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp