Sony to bring 'Ultimate Guide to UFC' session for fans on April 12

Published: 11th April 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Conor McGregor, left, fights Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout.

Conor McGregor, left, fights Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Keeping the sporting spirit high, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) presents the 'Ultimate Guide to UFC, for the first time, live on Facebook featuring expert panelists Somesh Kamra and Arjun Chipalkatti.

MMA fans can watch the panelists in conversation live from 5 p.m. on April 12 @SonySportsIndia, the official Facebook page of Sony Pictures Sports Network.

'Ultimate Guide to UFC' on Facebook, will be a light-hearted session to give all MMA fans updated news into UFC happenings, recent developments and what could be next for Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and other UFC fighters across various weight categories given the sports landscape.

'Ultimate Guide to UFC' will be an interactive session for UFC enthusiasts who can pose their questions to the panelists live. The show will not only engage the hardcore MMA community but also give new viewers an opportunity to understand the sport up-close and personal.

