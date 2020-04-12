Sourabh & Sameer motivate each other during lockdown

firoz mirza By

CHENNAI: Athletes across the globe are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak at the moment. Most of them are dealing with the situation alone with no end to the existing crisis in sight. Verma brothers, Sourabh and Sameer, however, are lucky in that sense as they have each other for company in this difficult time.

The Indian shuttlers, who train at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, left for their hometown in Dhar, 60kms from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, after the facility was shut down last month. “It’s very helpful mentally. It’s difficult to push yourself in such a situation but we motivate each other,” Sourabh told this daily. “Sometimes, I feel worn out but watching Sameer putting in hard work motivates me. We also discuss the technicalities and strategies with each other. So having him for the company is a good thing especially in this period.”

The trainees of the academy might be miles apart but they still do fitness sessions together. They connect every alternate day via video call for the live sessions. “Trainer Dinaz Vervatwala connects with around 90 trainees every alternate day via video call for the fitness sessions. Gopi sir also monitors the sessions. Besides, we also get a schedule from the academy every day,” added Sourabh.

The 27-year-old is also doing free weights, shadow practice and agility exercises, which keep him occupied at home. “I try not to go overboard with physical training. Even 50-60 percent of what we used to do in the academy is enough at the moment. At the academy, we were accompanied by a physiotherapist and a trainer. They used to take care of everything including recovery. Here, I cannot afford to get injured.”

With the Tokyo Games being postponed to 2021 and BWF freezing the rankings, Sourabh and Sameer — who are ranked 30 and 31 currently — know they have to churn out consistent performances to qualify for the quadrennial event. Only two Indian shuttlers from the top 16 will qualify for the Games. “Now, everybody has a chance (to improve their rankings) and those who were leading the chart need to maintain their positions,” said the national champion in singles.

It’s been more than a decade since Sourabh had stayed at home for such a long period and he is enjoying the company of his parents and younger brother. “The last time I stayed at home for such an extended period was in 2009. But even then, Sameer was away competing in the tournaments.”Dhar also reported its first coronavirus case a couple of days ago. “We do not venture out. We stay at home and do our physical sessions. Situation here in Dhar is under control but we are not taking any chance.”