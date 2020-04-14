STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19 crisis, WWE deemed 'essential business'

WWE resumed live televised shows on Monday and the organization is producing new content for fans with the use of their training facility in Orlando.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:34 PM

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (Photo | WWE)

By IANS

TALLAHASSEE: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been deemed an 'essential business' in Florida and the company has resumed live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak.

Professional sports in Florida are getting the green light to resume production after the Florida Governor's Office deemed them 'essential services', an order for which was passed last Thursday. The order stated that employees at professional sports and media production with a national audience can continue only if the location is closed to the general public.

WWE resumed live televised shows on Monday and the organization is producing new content for fans with the use of their training facility in Orlando, reports CNN.

'We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,' WWE said in a statement.

'We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff.'

Florida is currently under a 'Safer at Home' order until April 30. More than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Florida while several lives have been lost.

