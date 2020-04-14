STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

More and more Indian youngsters showing good progress: Vladimir Kramnik

Based on his experience of training youngsters in the country, Kramnik confident one of them will rise to the very top

Published: 14th April 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Kramnik
By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having conducted training sessions for promising Indian youngsters, Vladimir Kramnik was appointed coach of the Indian men’s team for the Chess Olympiad scheduled for August. However, with the Olympiad deferred by a year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that deal may have to be reworked. In the concluding part of this exclusive interview, the former world champion speaks about Indian chess and other subjects...

After attending your camp in Chennai, D Gukesh won two tournaments and H Bharath Subramaniyam made his first GM norm. How satisfied are you with their progress?
I’m happy with the success. More and more of them are showing good progress. As I said already, my goal is to fine-tune their game, make them ambitious and help them become top players in order to be a world champion in the future. Everything before that are small steps toward the main goal. It’s reassuring that they are in the right direction and the training camps have been meaningful.

Having coached Indian juniors twice, what aspect of their game impresses you?
First of all, I am pleased with the enormous talent of many of them and their dedication to chess. I feel they have it all that is needed to become a really strong player. What is most amazing is of course the amount of such big and unique talents in one generation in one  country. That is incredible and no doubt, no single country in the world has such an amount of so talented juniors. I have no doubt that some of them will become top players and I am trying to help them realise their potential. I have a dream that at least one or more will become world champions in the future. After Magnus Carlsen, Alireza Firouzja is the most talked about player at the moment. 

How do you rate him?
He is extremely talented. I have no doubt he is going to be a top-10 player at least. May be he can fight for the world crown. He is a bit older than most of the kids we have in the Indian talent pool. I believe we should have our own Alireza Firouzja or maybe more than one.

What is your take on the Candidates tournament, which began in Moscow during the pandemic, before being called off?
It was a mistake to have this tournament. It was not right to hold it during the time when the virus had spread the world over, with many people dying. I went briefly through some games and did not follow it fully because I was not in the right frame of mind due to the impact of the virus globally.

Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijan wants to be included in a revamped nine-player Candidates tournament. Your take on that?
The fact that Teimour refused to play and asked to postpone the tournament shows that he was right. Since he was replaced by another player, now this issue must be solved. One must try to compensate him in some way. It can be financial or by including him in the next cycle for the Candidates. It’s not about a player, but about a players’ right. I stand strongly by Teimour and they should solve the matter with him.

Do you think the 14-day quarantine in Moscow resulted in Ding Liren’s below-par show in the unfinished Candidates?
Of course it did. But from another point of view, playing under such circumstances could affect everyone. It’s difficult to play chess at such times and for some, it could be the most important tournament of his career. One cannot play under such nervous circumstances. Everyone has families. Some have children and it’s difficult to concentrate on chess. I think that’s what some of the players were talking about during the tournament.

Aleksandra Goryachkina narrowly lost her women’s World Championship match to Ju Wenjun. How do you rate her potential?
She is a tough player. The only reason she lost was she was better prepared in middle games and not that good in end games. Ju Wenjun was superior in end games. That’s why she won. This is also a good example of the fact that you should study end games more than middles games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vladimir Kramnik Chess Olympiad coronavirus D Gukesh chess
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp