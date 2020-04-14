STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

No horsing around in COVID-19 times: Vets at sports academy ensure equines stay fit

Dr KR Thakre has not gone home since Holi and the situation is almost the same with other employees.

Published: 14th April 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Horse Racing

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's easy to shut down an academy housing athletes, but what do you do if the facility houses expensive horses! Humans can be barred from training due to the COVID-19 outbreak, not equines.

One such centre in Bhopal is working round the clock to ensure that the inmates stay fit and free from diseases. Spread over 25 acres in the outskirts of the capital of the state, the Madhya Pradesh Equestrian Academy has 35 horses. The state government closed down all sports academies on March 15 till the end of the month. It has been extended further to April 30.

The 38 trainees of the academy stopped coming for practice, but the closure also meant that the state Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare had to put in additional measures to keep the horses healthy in the absence of regular workouts.

“We have one groom (who takes care of the animals) for two horses. They take them for walks in the morning and evening every day. They also feed and clean them. Horses tend to develop colic (abdominal pain) in absence of physical activities, which can be fatal. Making them walk helps them keep fit,” said Captain Bhagirath, chief coach of the academy, in a chat with The New Indian Express.

“Our polo ground is 1km long and they do three-four rounds of it in around half-an-hour. We also make them do lunging in a 20-metre circle for at least 20-30 minutes. It helps in digesting food and keeps them free from digestive problems like colic,” Captain Bhagirath added. He said all equestrian academies in the country have to take similar measures to protect the horses.

The academy has four coaches including the chief coach, an assistant veterinarian and more than a dozen grooms. While Bhagirath is stuck in Jaipur due to the lockdown, others are taking care of the horses in Bhopal.

“We know every horse individually because of our long association with them. There are a few which tend to develop colic. So we make sure they do lunging every day,” said Dr KR Thakre, the assistant veterinarian at the facility.

Dr Thakre has not gone home since Holi and the situation is almost the same with other employees. “We have restricted entry of outsiders. Even the employees have been asked to avoid going out of the academy. Our responsibilities have increased in this situation. Horses used to undergo physical training with the trainees but that has stopped. Now, it’s our responsibility to keep them fit. I have to observe them closely to ensure they do physical exercises and stay disease free,” he informed.

Horses need de-worming (parasite control) every three months, while shoeing is done once every month. “We have a farrier who shoes the horses. For de-worming, we have stocked up enough medicines. We are not worried about the next quarter. After that, we have to place orders so that the process doesn’t get affected,” said the veterinarian.

Dr Thakre also said transmission of COVID-19 from humans to horses is unlikely, but asserted that the academy has taken the necessary steps to ensure that employees and equines remain unaffected by the crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Equestrian academy COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp