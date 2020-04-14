No horsing around in COVID-19 times: Vets at sports academy ensure equines stay fit

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's easy to shut down an academy housing athletes, but what do you do if the facility houses expensive horses! Humans can be barred from training due to the COVID-19 outbreak, not equines.

One such centre in Bhopal is working round the clock to ensure that the inmates stay fit and free from diseases. Spread over 25 acres in the outskirts of the capital of the state, the Madhya Pradesh Equestrian Academy has 35 horses. The state government closed down all sports academies on March 15 till the end of the month. It has been extended further to April 30.

The 38 trainees of the academy stopped coming for practice, but the closure also meant that the state Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare had to put in additional measures to keep the horses healthy in the absence of regular workouts.

“We have one groom (who takes care of the animals) for two horses. They take them for walks in the morning and evening every day. They also feed and clean them. Horses tend to develop colic (abdominal pain) in absence of physical activities, which can be fatal. Making them walk helps them keep fit,” said Captain Bhagirath, chief coach of the academy, in a chat with The New Indian Express.

“Our polo ground is 1km long and they do three-four rounds of it in around half-an-hour. We also make them do lunging in a 20-metre circle for at least 20-30 minutes. It helps in digesting food and keeps them free from digestive problems like colic,” Captain Bhagirath added. He said all equestrian academies in the country have to take similar measures to protect the horses.

The academy has four coaches including the chief coach, an assistant veterinarian and more than a dozen grooms. While Bhagirath is stuck in Jaipur due to the lockdown, others are taking care of the horses in Bhopal.

“We know every horse individually because of our long association with them. There are a few which tend to develop colic. So we make sure they do lunging every day,” said Dr KR Thakre, the assistant veterinarian at the facility.

Dr Thakre has not gone home since Holi and the situation is almost the same with other employees. “We have restricted entry of outsiders. Even the employees have been asked to avoid going out of the academy. Our responsibilities have increased in this situation. Horses used to undergo physical training with the trainees but that has stopped. Now, it’s our responsibility to keep them fit. I have to observe them closely to ensure they do physical exercises and stay disease free,” he informed.

Horses need de-worming (parasite control) every three months, while shoeing is done once every month. “We have a farrier who shoes the horses. For de-worming, we have stocked up enough medicines. We are not worried about the next quarter. After that, we have to place orders so that the process doesn’t get affected,” said the veterinarian.

Dr Thakre also said transmission of COVID-19 from humans to horses is unlikely, but asserted that the academy has taken the necessary steps to ensure that employees and equines remain unaffected by the crisis.