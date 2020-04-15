STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Preparations on for making Olympic cut, Dutee Chand worried about finances

According to her, Dutee was working with a team comprising 10 members from last October.

Published: 15th April 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sprinter Dutee Chand

Sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India's ace woman sprinter, Dutee Chand, is locked indoors in Bhubaneswar, spending time doing household chores including cooking due to the coronavirus pandemic. With no gym equipment at home, she finds alternate ways to maintain fitness, including some basic exercises like lifting dumbbells. The 24-year-old’s routine will remain the same for few more weeks with the lockdown extended till May 3 on Tuesday.

The Odisha girl, however, is disappointed with postponement of Olympics. According to her, Dutee was working with a team comprising 10 members from last October. That included her personal coach, assistant coach, nutritionists, physio, masseur, running partner and others.

They were working closely and keeping tab on Dutee’s progress at the Kalinga Stadium. With most of them belonging to different states, they were put up in rented accommodation. All of this was possible due to financial support from Odisha government. She claims to have spent her own money.

With the Olympics now being pushed back to 2021, Dutee is unsure about her future preparations and whether the government will sanction funds for one more year. The money was only sanctioned till 2020 Olympics.

“The postponement is a big loss and also waste of time and effort. I had made progress with my team. The Odisha government and sponsors supported me. Now, with no training, I will have to get back to full fitness when the core training resumes. I do not know if the government will extend its help till the next year,” Dutee said.

Gunning for her second consecutive Olympic appearance, Dutee, who set her personal best of 11.22 in Ranchi last year, will have to run at least 0.07 seconds faster than her current best to make the cut.
With the possibility of India’s track and field season starting off in September, the sprinter has time to get back to her best. But before that happens, she is waiting for situation to get better.

She will also write to the government, asking for budget, which in turn will help resume training with her team. “I will have to write to the government. The previous grant has already been used. If it accepts my request, I can get the kind of same training I was getting with the help of my team here,” said Dutee, who is also afraid of criticism in these tough times.

“All celebrities are making donations to different relief funds. At this moment, if I ask (for financial support), I may not get it. People may criticise me. They might say, ‘you should not ask for money, instead you should donate’”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dutee Chand coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp