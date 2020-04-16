Indian rower Dattu carries out sanitisation drive in his village

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While many athletes and NSFs have made monetary contributions to either the state or central relief funds, Asian Games gold medallist rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal took up a more action-oriented approach.

The 29-year-old used his family's fertiliser sprayer and carried out a sanitisation drive in his village of

Talegaon Ruhi, a part of Chandvad tehsil in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The operation was carried out on Sunday and he took the help of a few family members and friends and he bore the entire cost.

The drive took about four hours to complete and involved buying sanitisers, gloves and other protective equipment.

"I thought I should take up a more proactive role and hence decided to utilise my money in this manner.

"Many athletes have donated but personally, I thought this was the best way I could fulfill my duty as a responsible citizen," he told this daily.

Though the Asian Rowing Championships silver medallist refused to divulge how much the entire procedure cost, he said he was willing to keep doing the same if the situation persisted.

"There has been no positive cases so far in my village but we must keep it that way. Money is secondary compared to helping others in such tough times. Each life saved is a blessing and it helps me sleep at night

knowing I did my part."

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the country currently.

The sanitisation drive was conducted in parts of the village where people gather like vegetable market, government and veterinary clinics, gram panchayat office, medical shops and even temples.

"Gates, door knobs were also sprayed as people tend to touch them without knowing. I also keep urging my friends and family not to leave their houses to come and meet me and instead call me," informed

the Olympian who had initially come back to his village on a short leave but was forced to stay back once the lockdown came into effect.

The rower, who is employed with the Indian Army, is also keeping himself fit by training indoors and helping in his family's farm.

"Obviously I cannot row now but I'm doing the physical exercises required to keep myself fit. Also helping out in the field keeps my mind and body fresh. Hopefully, the coronavirus threat will evaporate soon and we can emerge from this stronger."