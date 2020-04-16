Kiren Rijiju attends first session of SAI's 21-day online workshop for coaches

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) in partnership with the National Sports Federations (NSFs) started a 21-day long online workshop for coaches from Thursday amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The first-day session was conducted by Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh and attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda.

"The 21-day online workshop for coaches has been launched today. In the first session, archery, being conducted by Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh, @KirenRijiju, @MundaArjun were present. This is the first-ever online initiative by SAI and NSFs to upgrade knowledge of coaches," Rijiju retweeted a post from his office's handle.

Coaches from across the country in 16 sporting disciplines are attending this course.

These sessions will be held by eminent coaches and will be monitored by high-performance directors. Parallelly, sports science sessions for coaches of all disciplines will be held every day.