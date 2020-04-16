STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo will be the last Olympics for Sushil Kumar, says coach Satpal

The wrestler, who won a bronze in Beijing and silver in London four years later, will turn 37 next month and 38 by the time the 2021 Tokyo Olympics comes about.

Published: 16th April 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

sushil kumar

Wrestler Sushil Kumar

By Deepika Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: With the coronavirus pandemic bringing life to a standstill, the Olympics have been moved to 2021, thus extending the finish line for one of India's most decorated Olympians, Sushil Kumar.

The wrestler, who won a bronze in Beijing and silver in London four years later, will turn 37 next month and 38 by the time the 2021 Tokyo Olympics comes about.

"If he does make it, Tokyo will be his last Olympics," his long-time coach Satpal Singh said. "One year is very long in an athletes' life, so the Tokyo Games being delayed by a year will make some difference. But Sushil is very disciplined.

ALSO READ | Let people write me off, I am preparing for 2021 Tokyo Olympics now: Sushil Kumar

"Even now he's working hard towards maintaining his strength and endurance and will resume training as soon as he can. He knows Tokyo is his last chance, and he has a burning desire to win a gold for India."

Sushil is the only Indian to win medals at two separate Olympics in an individual event. But he won both the medals in the 66-kg freestyle category and is yet to achieve that degree of success once he moved up to the 74-kg division.

The unfortunate doping incident involving Narsingh Yadav, which saw the Mumbai-based wrestler being banned for four years, meant that India didn't have a competitor in the 74kg freetsyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

And it may yet turn into a two-horse race for qualification for India for the Tokyo Games with Narsingh allowed to return to the game this year.

"We will see how the qualification pans out," said Satpal, who has been working with Sushil since the wrestler was 12 years old.

"Because of the worldwide lockdown, there's no clear roadmap right now. As soon as things start opening up, he will be going to Russia for training. He feels that he can still fight with the same power and bring back a medal for India. If an athlete doesn't feel that why continue at all?"

The Indian wrestler had been laid low by a hand injury three months ago, but has now recovered from it.

Though grappling is out of question for now, he is on a training regimen to keep up the physicality. With the Olympics pushed back, the International Olympic Committee has said that June 29, 2021 is the new
deadline for qualification for all sports.

So far, three Indian male wrestlers have booked the quota: Bajrang Punia in 65kg, Ravi Dahiya in 57kg and Deepak Punia in 86kg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2021 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp