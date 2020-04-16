We're good in defeat and not too cocky when we win: Kiwi World No 1 shot putter Walsh

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The world of men's shot put hasn't had a more competitive generation than the current lot.

In the all-time lists for best throws by distance, seven of the top 20 are active throwers. The eighth — Ryan Whiting — left the sport in 2018.

This level reflected itself at last year's World Championships in Qatar. In a surreal 10-minute period, Tomas Walsh moved to first place with a throw of 22.90m in his fifth attempt. It was the fifth-best of all time. Ryan Crouser pipped him with another 22.90m in his last attempt, going second on count-back. It was the all-time fourth-best. With the last throw of the night, Joe Kovacs leapfrogged both with 22.91m, going first. The third-best throw of all time.

Walsh took an entire day just to process what transpired that evening. When asked to recount it six months later, the Kiwi chuckles painfully from his residence in Canterbury. "It's just great that there has been so much interest far and wide."

On the flight home after that event, Walsh's head was roiling. "I was happy but extremely frustrated. It was the first time I was angry. The margin was so close, there was nothing in it. It was so close but so far."

Nights like those is why he says that "men's shot put is in a hell of a place right now". Crouser, Kovacs and Walsh — for want of a better analogy — are the Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer of their world. In the last three big events in men's shot put (2017 and 2019 Worlds, and 2016 Olympics), only one other athlete (Croatia's Stipe Zunic) medalled apart from them. Their dominance has been absolute, but Walsh makes a bold prediction.

"It's probably not fair to narrow it down to us three," the 2017 Worlds gold medallist says. "There is Darrel Hill (fifth at 2019 Worlds), Konrad Bukowiecki (sixth at 2019 Worlds), Darlan Romani (fourth at 2019 Worlds) and a fair few others in the mix. It's great to be involved in the event when it's so strong."

Even though Walsh missed out in Doha, he finished 2019 as World No 1. That's not surprising. The last time the 28-year-old didn't stand on a podium at a meet was 28 events ago (Monaco Diamond League in July 2018).

Walsh ascribes that run in part to his zeal for winning. "I am one of those who competes better than when in training. That's a good trait to have. I love competition. If you know me, you will readily know that I hate to lose. Whether it's backyard cricket or tennis, or any kind of sport anywhere, or any competition, to be honest. That is a huge part of my consistency."

Walsh credits Valerie Adams — a giant in New Zealand sport and a two-time Olympic champion in women's shot put — for that mean streak. "Early on in my career, I got to spend some time with her in Switzerland. She was based there during the European summer. I learnt a lot from her... work ethic, throwing and lifting. It was a very important part of my development process."

These days, Walsh — who's played U-19 domestic cricket with the likes of Tom Latham — is locked up at home like the rest of the world. "Just before the lockdown, I was able to get some gym equipment into my garage."

One thing throwers will have to be wary of in this period is their weight, and Walsh too stressed on its importance. "My girlfriend is a great cook. I'm probably eating better because I have nothing to do after training, which is really good. I have to eat six times a day, two-and-a-half hours apart. That's to try and keep my weight. I am a six-foot guy who is not naturally 135kg. So it takes a bit of an effort to hold that weight."

When the conversation shifts to the stereotype of Kiwi athletes holding sportsmanship close to their heart, his words are passionate. "We are good in defeat and not too cocky when we win. That's the way I have been brought up. That's what I understand from sportsmanship."

Walsh practices what he preaches. That night in Doha, he did walk up to both Crouser and Kovacs to shake their hands.