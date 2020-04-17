STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

COVID-19: Indian women's hockey team to raise funds for poor affected by lockdown

The challenge will see members of the team come up with fitness tasks that range from burpees, lunges, squats to spiderman pushups, pogo hops and more.

Published: 17th April 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

India women’s hockey team.

India women's hockey team. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's hockey team on Friday launched a fun fitness challenge to raise funds for the migrant labourers whose families have been affected by the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18-day challenge aims to raise money through crowdfunding to feed at least 1000 families while also encouraging people to adapt to an active lifestyle during the nationwide lockdown that has been extended till May 3.

"every day we are reading in the newspapers and social media about so many people struggling for food, we decided to do something to help these people as a team," captain Rani Rampal said in a Hockey India press release.

"we thought an online fitness challenge would be the best way to do it and this way, we can also urge people to stay active during the nation-wide lockdown.

Through this initiative, our goal is to raise enough funds to feed at least 1000 families," she said.

The money from the crowd-funding effort will be donated to a Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation and the proceeds will be used to provide basic necessities for patients at various locations, migrant workers and slum dwellers.

Apart from providing food/dry ration, the fund will also be used to provide sanitary kits that will include soaps and hand sanitisers.

The challenge will see members of the Indian women's hockey team come up with fitness tasks that range from burpees, lunges, squats to spider-man pushups, pogo hops and more.

Each day, a player will give a new challenge and tag 10 people on her social media handles to take up the challenge and donate Rs.100 for the cause.

"Everyday, we will give a fun new challenge that can be done by anybody. Those who take up the challenge can donate Rs 100 or more to the fundraiser.

We really hope people support us in this cause, vice-captain Savita said.

"All of us in the Indian Women's Hockey Team come from poor economic backgrounds and we have seen days when we have struggled for food and other basics.

Today we are in a position to help and we want to ensure poor people get basics like food and sanitary kits," she added.

Agreeing with Savita's views, Rani said, "A few days back when I was talking to my father and he said 'if you did not play hockey and lift us out of poverty then maybe we also would have been in the same condition as so many poor people today who are struggling to get food'.

"When he said this to me, it broke my heart. Everyone in the team has faced so many challenges due to poverty and we know the pain of not getting food. It's thanks to hockey our lives are comfortable today but not everyone is this fortunate."

Rani's father worked as a cart-puller in Shahbad Markanda, Haryana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 fitness challenge migrant labourers lockdown hockey
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp