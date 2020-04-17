No sensitive information, NSFs to persist with Zoom app

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Home Affairs’ Cyber Coordination Centre (CyCord) has come out with a new 16-page advisory which states that the popular Zoom application is not safe due to its vulnerability to cyber-attacks. Surprisingly, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has asked 16 national sports federations to conduct their “Train the Trainer” programme — which started on Thursday — on the platform. Even SAI’s sports-science module was held using the app.

The online workshop for coaches — a 21-day event — saw many in attendance, but small glitches were observed. During one of the federations’ module, a presentation was tampered with. Quite a few others saw athletes and unknowns joining in.“We did notice a few unknown participants,” said a federation official who attended the seminar. “But this is basic information being disseminated to a vast audience. Extra people joining in is not a problem. In case of sensitive information, it might be. But it isn’t a problem for what we are conducting.”

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a 21-day online workshop for coaches

through Zoom on Thursday

The federations, eminent coaches and players who will conduct these special classes are aware of the issue. But they admitted that asking all participants to change to another platform would be an arduous task. Also, the sports ministry has not yet informed them of a discontinuation.“Asking so many people to shift to another application is not feasible at this stage,” another federation official remarked. “The next online programme may be held on another platform.”

Aware of the issue, the sports ministry said that no sensitive information is being shared during these discussions. Hence these programmes can continue until a new platform is considered, the body added.

“There will not be any change in application,” stated another federation official. “If more people want to join in, it is good for the growth of sports in the country.”

Since the lockdown, quite a few archers, paddlers, boxers and shooters have started attending such modules through this app. A few federations also launched online coaching programmes, which have gained popularity in the sporting fraternity. Online tournaments have also been conducted by websites.