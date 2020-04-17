STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushil Kumar and Narsingh Yadav left out of national camp

As far as women wrestlers are concerned, sources confirmed that Sakshi Malik has been chosen despite losing selection trials twice to Sonam Malik in the 62kg weight category.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar

CHENNAI: National camp for wrestlers competing in the Olympic weight categories will begin soon once the lockdown is lifted but two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar will not be a part of it. Narsingh Yadav, who is scheduled to return after serving a four-year doping ban, will also miss the camps. His ban will end in August. Both the grapplers compete in 74kg.

As far as women wrestlers are concerned, sources confirmed that Sakshi Malik has been chosen despite losing selection trials twice to Sonam Malik in the 62kg weight category.National coaches have sent names of 18 wrestlers in each style — freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling — to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Earlier, both Sushil and Narsingh had not been named in the camp that had been suspended. “We have been asked to send names of three wrestlers in each Olympic weight category. We kept past performances of the wrestlers in mind while preparing the list,” said one of the national coaches.

WFI sources said that wrestlers of only those weight categories wherein medals are expected in the Olympics will be attending the camps.  “Camps will be organised for freestyle wrestlers in 57kg, 65kg, 74kg and 86kg. For Greco-Roman wrestlers, we will conduct the camp in 77kg and 87kg weight categories. Women wrestlers in the 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg and 68kg will attend the camp. A couple of weight categories like 125kg in freestyle and 60kg in Greco-Roman may also be included,” said Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary.

Speaking on the inclusion of Sushil and Narsingh, he said, “Narsingh has not completed his ban yet while Sushil was not part of the camp. If trials are held in 74kg division and Sushil requests for it, the federation may give him permission.”

