STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's top shuttlers go back to studies for employer's assessment tests

Published: 18th April 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

India's top men's doubles player Chirag Shetty with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

India's top men's doubles player Chirag Shetty with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the court out of bounds and the racquet resting, some of India's top shuttlers have gone back to studies to appear in online assessment tests conducted by their employer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The badminton players have been asked to complete some course work and appear in the assessment tests that involve topics such as cyber security, plastic waste management, product maintenance etc., in a bid to keep them busy during the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown.

India's top men's doubles player Chirag Shetty, who won the Thailand Open and finished runner-up at French Open last year along with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, said the course is tough but he is enjoying the process.

"We got a mail from IOC around first week of April for this course work. So I have been doing it. It has topics related to all the things that IOC does like handling of methanol and ethanol, safety measures while handling something, petcoke," Chirag, a 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, told PTI.

"Basically you read the course first then give an assessment test immediately. You have to score at least 80 percent, which is pretty tough. So you end up attempting one course multiple times to pass.

"So far, I have done 10 and I have to do 20. Science background would certainly help as it is not easy. Initially, we were told to complete it by April 14 but since lockdown has been extended so we have time until May 3. We train two sessions now and in between have a lot of free time, so it keeps us occupied," said the 22-year-old, who is a grade A officer in IOC.

There are hundreds of topics from which players can choose from after logging in through a particular website provided by the IOC.

Indian women's doubles player N Sikki Reddy, who won the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medal with Ashwini Ponnappa, is also spending some time everyday to complete the course.

"We have been given some courses to learn and write exams online. It is really nice and interesting. It started on April 4th. So we have been kept busy by that too," she said.

"There are around 40-50 topics, some are 15 minutes and some are 45 minutes. There are audio and videos, so immediately after you go through it, you have to appear in exam online and pass mark is 80 mark."

From sharpening his smashes and net dribbles, 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap is now trying to know about the different aspects of IOC, and says it has been a great learning process.

"The course material is really interesting. It gives us an idea about different importance aspect of the company, how the Indian Oil petrol pumps work, about fuels and safety handling issues. It is good initiative because as full-time athletes we don't get time otherwise to do this courses."

Like the rest of the world, Indian shuttlers are also spending all their time at home with the government extending the lockdown till May 3.

The BWF has suspended all tournaments post the All England Championship till the end of July due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chirag Shetty Indian badminton
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp