STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Kiren Rijiju takes note of IOA-ministry clash, says autonomy of NSFs must be maintained at any cost

Rijiju's statement came after reports emerged that IOA president Narinder Batra had recently alleged that the ministry was trying to interfere in the functioning of NSFs.

Published: 18th April 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Undesirable conduct of individuals should not come in the way of institutional cooperation, said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, trying to defuse the tension after the IOA complained of ministry interference in national federations and drew sharp criticism from the sports secretary.

Rijiju said Indian Olympic Association(IOA) President Narinder Batra had brought to his notice, recent reports of concerns raised by some National Sports Federations (NSFs) that the Ministry and the Sports Authority of India were trying to seize control of their functioning.

"Regular consultation and discussion among the stakeholders at various levels must be smooth but undesirable conduct by individuals at any circumstances should not dampen our cooperation and spirit...," the Minister stated.

Sports Secretary Radheshyam Julaniya had responded quite sharply to the NSFs' allegations by stating that they should give up facilities provided by the government before complaining about interference.

"...any remark made by individuals at certain situation should not be treated as a matter of policy.

We are determined to work together to realise the dream of making India a sports superpower," said Rijiju.

Batra had alleged that Sports Authority of India's TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan was interfering in the functioning of federations.

The Minister, however, said the government has no such intention.

"...the autonomous functioning of the National Sports Federations must be maintained at any cost.

Adherence to National Sports Code and Good Governance in NSFs are cornerstones of transparency and fairness in all its conducts," he said.

"Govt is committed to provide necessary support to NSFs for the promotion of sports and to ensure the well-being of our athletes is not compromised," the minister added.

Rijiju said the common goal of the Sports Ministry, IOA and the NSFs should be to work towards improving the overall sports ecosystem of the country with focus on identifying and nurturing talent.

"Providing the best facilities to our athletes in terms of training, diet and top level competition exposure and to ensure that India finishes in the Top 10 in 2028 Olympics, an ambitious target declared by me as Sports Minister of the country," he said.

The minister stressed on the need for all stakeholders to work unitedly to achieve the common goal.

"To achieve these goals, the way forward is to have a proper coordination between Sports Ministry, SAI, IOA and NSFs.

"Government is committed to work closely with all NSFs and IOA to ensure that there is no gap in the communication between stakeholders," Rijiju said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju National Sports Federations Indian Olympic Association NSF IOA
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp