Kite-flying, growing fish are compound interests

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the sporting calendar throughout the world and India’s compound archers are no different.

Published: 19th April 2020 07:50 AM

Abhishek Verma

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the sporting calendar throughout the world and India’s compound archers are no different. While a few have come up with innovative ways to stay mentally and physically fit, others have requested the national federation to look into their requests once normalcy returns.While it is a well-known fact that recurve archers have the Tokyo Olympics to look forward to next year, compound archers also have the World and Asian Championships. There is uncertainty regarding World Cups this year. The only other remaining option for getting some much-needed competitive action are the Indoor World Cup stages.

No team is sent by India as it is an open tournament but India’s No 1 compound archer Abhishek Verma has requested officials to look into the matter at least for this year. “The government and federation have always supported us. I know the rules and the fact that we do not send the team. Every year, most of us, including quite a few recurve archers, participate there by paying for it ourselves. But I request them to help us out this year so that we do not lose that competitive edge and can get some much-needed match practice,” the Arjuna awardee said.

The Asian Games gold medallist has set up a mini range on his roof, where he shoots daily to keep up his rhythm. “Even though the distance is less, at least something is better than nothing,” he added. He is also kept busy by his son Shaurya. “Spending time with him is a real positive, something that has kept me going through these difficult times.”

Another member of the A team, on the basis of selection trials, Rajat Chauhan has been without a job for a long time now. Successive Rajasthan governments had promised him a job post his 2014 Asiad gold but nothing came out of it. The incumbent government had finally started the long overdue procedure but then the pandemic happened. “Have waited for so long, so a few months more is no big deal. I just hope everything returns to normal soon and everybody can start leading their normal lives,” he said.

A kite flying fanatic, Rajat is using the free time to revisit this passion. “Kite flying is my second favourite thing after archery. Getting time to revisit a childhood passion of mine has really helped keep my spirits up.” As for young Aman Saini, the Delhi archer’s passion for collecting fish is keeping his mind fresh. “I practice daily using a portable target. I have acquired a rare kamfa flowerhorn and raising it takes up a lot of my time nowadays,” the 22-year-old said.

