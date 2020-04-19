STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Pandemic hits Indian shooting accessories manufacturer hard but owner remains optimistic

With world in lockdown and shipments restricted, he is not able to export his produce to the countries whose top shooters normally rely on him.

Published: 19th April 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Shooting

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The shooters have figured a way to resume action amid the lockdown but the fortunes of an Indian company that exports shooting accessories to over 70 countries have nose-dived and its "visibility diminished" due to the stalling of all competitions by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are not good times for Nilesh Rane, founder of Capapie Sports Equipments, who has over the years built a solid reputation of manufacturing world-class jackets, trousers, shoes and hand gloves for rifle shooters.

Rane, a former national-level rifle shooter himself, prefers to remain optimistic even in the worst of times and is confident that the company will wriggle out of it as things get better with time.

"Revenue has also taken a hit," he told PTI when asked about his business that was flourishing till the novel coronavirus intervened by taking the form of a pandemic.

With world in lockdown and shipments restricted, he is not able to export his produce to the countries whose top shooters normally rely on him.

"There is a total stop on everything. Of course production and export has taken a hit due to the bad situation in Europe.

"We are the leading manufacturers, a leading brand in the world now when it comes to jacket, trouser, gloves and shoes, top shooters take from us," he said.

All tournaments, big and small, have been either postponed or cancelled in recent times due to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus that has so far claimed over 1,60,000 lives while infecting more than 20 lakh people across the world.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has recently cancelled all its scheduled tournaments this year, including the World Cups.

However, shooters took part in an online competition recently.

The first-of-its-kind championship was held earlier this week.

Rane believes the virtual event gave them some visibility, with some of the shooters wearing the jackets and trousers manufactured by Capapie.

"That online event was something positive, a break from negativity in these times. This online event is a good initiative and we really feel good when shooters wear our dresses," he said.

"Shooting is a niche sport, and not like, say, cricket, so it more difficult when we are talking about visibility."

Rane, who is also sponsoring a couple of refugee shooters' preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, feels the postponement of the Games by a year may help them provide the shooters with even better material.

"See the shooters are relaxed after the postponement of Olympics. But they also want to compete every now and then, so that's why this was a good initiative as they got a feel of competition. They will look at it as a positive sign.

"Coming back to the Olympics, the postponement will give us more time to cater to the shooters' requirements. We have given them customised shoes, trousers and jackets. That's what top shooters want, just like a Sachin Tendulkar used a customised bat."

"So we are looking at it also in a positive way. We have gone international some years ago and we try to give them the best as per their requirements."

Besides, a majority of top rifle shooters across the world, he gives his accessories to the likes of top Indian rifle shooters such as Divyansh Singh Panwar, Anjum Moudgil, Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh and Deepak Kumar among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian shooting accessories COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp