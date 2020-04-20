STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey India begins online interactive sessions for match officials

Hockey India has also suggested a few training options and the officials can find a suitable regime to maintain their fitness and flexibility.

Published: 20th April 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India (HI) on Monday announced the launch of online interactive sessions for its umpires and technical officials to update them of the latest game rules and improve their fitness levels.

Hockey India is carrying out the sessions across six WhatsApp groups, three for technical officials and three for umpires.

over 100 registered officials are taking part in the initiative six days a week, HI said in a press release.

Experienced tournament directors and umpire managers who are conducting the sessions include Moghul Mohammed Muneer, Claudius de Sales and H S Sokhi.

G S Sangha, Javed Shaikh and G Harsha Vardhan are conducting the sessions for umpires.

Through the interactive sessions, the officials will be improving their knowledge of FIH rules and regulations and will have the opportunity to clear any queries or doubts.

"Officials are as important as players in any sport and we believe that during this lockdown period, that officials can further improve their knowledge of FIH Rules and Regulations and raise the level of officiating," said Mohd.

Mushtaque Ahmad, President Hockey India.

In the umpires groups, the officials will share their daily fitness activities and training regimes.

Hockey India has also suggested a few training options and the officials can find a suitable regime to maintain their fitness and flexibility.

A total of 30 Hockey India Member Units are also conducting these sessions across their respective regions.

Over 1100 officials are taking part over 70 WhatsApp groups formed by the various Member Units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hockey India
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp