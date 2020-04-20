STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Silverstone open to hosting two successive Formula 1 races without fans

The latest Formula One season has been savaged by the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the entire world.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Formula One

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle has suggested that the British Grand Prix circuit is open to hosting an unprecedented successive races without fans in a bid to kickstart the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The latest racing season has been savaged by the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the entire world. So far, more than 2 million people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 1.6 lakh individuals have lost their lives worldwide.

The entire sporting calender of the world has been shredded by the pandemic and the F1 season is no different. So far, two races have been cancelled (Australia and Monaco) while six others have been postponed (Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Holland, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada.

Pringle believes Silverstone can host one or more races, without fans, which could help in setting the ball rolling as far as the 2020 season is concerned. The move, if agreed by the FIA and teams, will be unprecedented as no circuit in the history of sport has hosted more than one event in a single season.

"We have been asked could we hold a race or two and could they be behind closed doors," Pringle told the Guardian. "The answer is absolutely, we are open to looking into anything and everything.

"I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely."

As things stand, the British GP is scheduled to take place on July 19 which will be preceded by French (June 28) and Austrian (July 5) GPs respectively. There haven't been any official update regarding the feasibility of these races and their fate still hangs in balance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Silverstone Formula 1 Formula One Stuart Pringle COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp