COVID-19 lockdown hits recuperating athletes hard

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic has caught athletes off guard. It has disrupted their training schedule as they can't practice outdoors nor can they visit gyms or other facilities to stay fit.

For those recovering from injuries, this has come at a particularly bad time. Their rehabilitation routine now stands disrupted. Among them are Rajesh Sethi, who played age-group cricket for Odisha and India B woman cricketer from the state Rima Laxmi Ekka. The cricketers underwent knee surgeries and were discharged from the hospitals when the lockdown was announced to combat the spread of the pandemic.

"I am stuck at home at the moment. It's already more than a month since I was discharged from the hospital. It's difficult to undergo rehabilitation without the help of a physiotherapist. I am doing a few basic exercises but that's not enough. I hope it gets over soon so that I can seek physio's help," Sethi told this daily.

Reema, meanwhile, is following the doctor's advice so that she can recuperate properly. "I cannot wait for the lockdown to be lifted. Rehabilitation under an expert would have been ideal but I cannot take a chance if I have to break into the national fold," she said.

Physiotherapist Mukti Prasad Dash admitted that the lockdown might complicate things for the athletes recovering from injuries. "Professional athletes have to undergo rehabilitation under the guidance of experts. The situation doesn't seem ideal for them at the moment. They need to be constantly monitored and physical verification is important. Obviously, they can be advised via WhatsApp, video or teleconference but that's not enough," Dash opined.

Dash said basic exercises can help athletes in maintaining weight but added that these workouts are not enough for professionals. "International athletes need to do simulations which in turn help them during competitions. Preparation is important as it keeps athletes in good stead for the events. Basic exercises can help but athletes recovering from injuries need additional care as they have to regain full fitness before they start competing," the physiotherapist signed off.