Doctor looks at brighter side of lockdown

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “How to minimise the likelihood of getting injured once lockdown is lifted” is one of the questions that Director of Education and Academy Member of Prohealth Asia Physiotherapy, Dr Shrikant Iyengar has had to answer since people were confined to their homes. And the former Hockey India physiotherapist admits it is a difficult time for elite athletes, physically and mentally. Many players have expressed their anxiety about the situation and the doctor feels an empathic approach is the need of the hour. “Imagine taking away seven-eight hours of your day. For most sportspersons, sports is their passion, hobby and everything in between. They have had a fixed routine for years and suddenly they are finding themselves confined to a small room,” he says.

While it looks bleak, Shrikant says that with a positive attitude and good support system, progress is possible and once normalcy returns, players can actually end up becoming even better.“Elite athletes need to look at this period as off-season while continuing to work on their physical fitness. Not many top players can afford to spend a considerable time with family under normal circumstances and by catching up on lost time, athletes can become mentally free as well. Once everything is under control, most sports will give time for training, in a pre-season of sorts. By looking after their physical conditioning currently, they can actually resume playing in better shape.”

Young players, in particular, are worried about this change in routine and fretting about losing ground in the race for honours. “Many youngsters think they are falling behind. This thought process is understandable during these unprecedented times. Foreign players still have better facilities at home. But it is imperative for everyone to remember that all of us are suffering and just focus on the variables in your control. Good conditioning, remaining hydrated, following a well-balanced diet, training in Indian climate and proper rest will benefit athletes once competitions resume.”