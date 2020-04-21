STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Post-COVID world could be blessing in disguise for Indian sports: Abhinav Bindra

Bindra was addressing the newly-appointed assistant directors at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and other senior officials in a special online session on Monday.

Published: 21st April 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra reckons the post- COVID-19 world could be a "blessing in disguise" for Indian sports, with an opportunity to build local infrastructure and human resource such as coaches and support staff in the likely absence of foreign exposure.

Bindra was addressing the newly-appointed assistant directors at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and other senior officials in a special online session on Monday.

Speaking about how he sees Indian sport after the pandemic subsides, Bindra said, "The post-COVID world could be a blessing in disguise for India.

There may not be so much foreign exposure and this may allow India to build proper sporting infrastructure.

"We need to build our own coaches and our own support staff," he added while giving his perspective on the impact of the pandemic, which has caused lakhs of deaths and destroyed economies the world over.

Bindra said sports administrators need to work towards "creating an alternate skill development programme" for athletes to ensure their well-being in the long run.

"We need to look after athletes because the very nature of sport is that more will fail than succeed. It is important that athletes have backup plans in case their sports career doesn't work out," he pointed out.

Bindra added that sports administrators need to understand the psychology of athletes to be able to build them up through different phases, including the probability of failure.

For the young batch of sports administrators, he had some other important tips too.

"It is important to strike relationships with the experts and coaches that various federations have," he said, suggesting that they should undertake a one or two day workshop with the experts to understand processes.

"An expert can give a larger overview of the various elements that go into sporting performance and that's where you will understand where performance is built.

"Results at a competition cannot be the only denominator when planning for an Olympic Games or an Asian Games," the champion shooter said.

Bindra spoke at length about his experience as an athlete.

"The one per cent (of athletes) makes all the difference in sport, and as our sports ecosystem starts maturing, we need to start focussing on that one percent for all athletes," he said.

Stressing on the need to build a strong talent identification and nurturing programme, he added, "Getting foundations right is important, a lot of work on that has already been started with the Khelo India programme and also emphasis placed on junior programme of different sports."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhinav Bindra COVID-19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp