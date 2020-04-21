Yearning to reunite with family, Tarundeep Rai nurtures Olympic dream

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran archer Tarundeep Rai is locked indoors at Army Sports Institute in Pune. Inside the four walls of his room, he is involved in dry practice, but thoughts take him 2,500km away from the metropolitan city to his hometown in Sikkim. He is keen to meet his family, his wife and son. He has not gone home since a one-week visit in August last year.

When many sportspersons in India are using the lockdown period to spend quality time with family, Rai has to make do with daily video calls. Family members are concerned, as the situation in Pune is serious. The city has witnessed more than 50 deaths. “From what they see in news channels and all, I know they are worried. There are many cases here. I also want to meet my family. I must have spent only around six months with my son, who is eight years old, due to my training schedule,” Rai told this newspaper.

“It has been a while that I have been home. I am thinking of going back to meet my family after the lockdown for a week or so, but flights and all have to resume too. With training expected to be in full tilt after things settle down, I will not get time closer to the Olympics.”

After the next Olympics, which has been pushed back to 2021, Rai can dedicate all his time to his family. Having represented India in the 2004 and 2012 Olympics, he is mulling retirement after the Tokyo edition. Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Rai helped the Indian men’s team earn a quota last year. There is confidence in Rai’s voice when he says, “There is a good chance of a medal for India in Tokyo.”

At the age of 36, he knows the importance of taking care of his body. Age also means a longer recovery period in case he gets injured, which could affect his Olympic medal dreams. No wonder he is spending time working on fitness besides doing yoga and meditation.

“Originally, I had thought I would retire after the 2020 Olympics, but now things have changed. I will retire after Tokyo 2021 only. I will do everything and train hard to win a medal. Olympics being deferred by a year means I will be one year older. I am concentrating on building muscles and fitness. If I don’t take care of it now, chances of injury can increase,” said Rai.