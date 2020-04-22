No samples collected by NADA this month

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing lockdown has severely curtailed National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) functioning. With sporting activities suspended and athletes inaccessible due to travel restrictions, the body is yet to collect a single sample in April.“We’ve collected zero samples so far,” said NADA director-general Navin Agarwal.

A newsletter released by NADA last week revealed that only 95 samples were collected in March before the lockdown was imposed, confirming an earlier report by this newspaper. In contrast, NADA collected more than 500 in February.

The events that NADA collected samples from in March include Khelo India University Games (Odisha), All India Police Athletics Games (Panchkula), Khelo India Winter Games (Gulmarg and Srinagar) and Olympic shooting trials (New Delhi).

This decline had been anticipated by anti-doping officials. World Anti-Doping Agency discussed plans with all national anti-doping organisations, including NADA, last month on how to make up for the lost numbers once restrictions are eased.

Agarwal also revealed that 15 samples collected from Khelo India Youth Games in January had revealed traces of prohibited substances. “Around 15 have tested positive. This is roughly the same rate as last year.” The cases have reportedly come in a number of sports like weightlifting, wrestling, athletics, football, kabaddi, volleyball and boxing.