Indian Olympic Association plea to let campers train

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will request the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) to allow national campers to train at their major facilities including SAI Centres in Patiala and Bengaluru.

The decision was taken during a meeting of IOA’s Preparation Committee held via video conference under the chairmanship of Lalit Bhanot on Wednesday. National campers from the Patiala centre had already written to the ministry, requesting this.

“(We will) request SAI and sports ministry that there are a few SAI centres such as Patiala, Bengaluru etc where athletes were training prior to lockdown. These athletes at these centres should be allowed to train. The athletes will respect and follow all required restrictions and protocols,” the IOA said.

“A discussion should be held with SAI and ministry for how other centres can also be opened up.”