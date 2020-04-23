STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson could join NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning for May match

14-time major champion Tiger Woods

14-time major champion Tiger Woods (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and NFL quarterback legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are planning a charity golf match for May, the US media reported.

The event would be held without spectators in Florida, airing live on TV with the proceeds going to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic, American broadcaster ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Turner Sports said one possible date is Memorial Day weekend May 23-25.

Manning, now retired, told a Denver radio station on Wednesday that there had been talks about such an event anyway. "And now, to have a chance to have a major fundraising event for COVID-19 relief, almost like a telethon if you will... if that can take place, I'm all in for that."

The Action Network reported that it is likely Woods and Manning will compete against Mickelson and Brady.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis recently expressed support for the event featuring golf superstars and football icons.

"I'd like to see Woods and Mickelson do the golf, or whatever, because that's social distance," DeSantis said last week.

"You wouldn't have a gallery there. You wouldn't have crowds. But to put that on TV, I think people have been starved for content."

The PGA Tour said it hasn't officially endorsed the event but is evaluating health and safety concerns.

One location said to be considered is Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, located just north of Woods' home in Jupiter.

The PGA Tour has suspended play since the first round of The Players Championship on March 12.

The Tour's revised schedule released last Thursday would begin with a tournament June 11-14 in Fort Worth, Texas.

In addition to the Fort Worth event, the other June tournaments currently slated to be held without fans are the RBC Heritage and the Travelers Championship.

