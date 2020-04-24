STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AFI goes online, two names for secretary’s post

The dash for the post of secretary-general and treasurer of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) seems to have reached the home stretch.

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dash for the post of secretary-general and treasurer of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) seems to have reached the home stretch. The annual general meeting, scheduled to be held on April 4 and 5 to decide on the election of two new office-bearers — secretary- general and the treasurer — could not be held due to the lockdown. The AFI had to call for a special general meeting through video-conferencing on May 2 to extend the tenure of the office bearers until a new date is fixed for elections.

According to a letter dated April 21, the first agenda on the list is “to approve the extension of the tenure of the existing office bearer/executive council members of AFI till the situation gets conducive for members to travel for meetings”. The tenures of secretary-general CK Valson and treasurer PK Srivastava were getting over after two terms of four years each (as per national sports development code 2011). Two names are doing the rounds for the secretary general – Ravinder Chaudhry of Haryana and Sandeep Mehta.

Among others, Madhu Kant Pathak’s name is doing the rounds for treasurer’s post. Though AFI is tightlipped about the race for the coveted secretary- general’s post, officials are sure the eventual choice will be unanimous. Choudhury is the vice- president in AFI and Mehta is the secretary of the Delhi State Athletics Association.

Another reason for the extension of tenure was necessitated because of Valson’s extraordinary situation. He has been stranded in Bangkok because of the lockdown and will not be able to attend the election physically. Video-conferencing economical: Bhanot Another interesting point on the SGM agenda is to validate video-conference meetings. Lalit Bhanot, the chairman of AFI’s planning committee, felt this could be the new norm. “There are a lot of expenses incurred while hosting meetings,” said Bhanot. “This could easily be curtailed if we can go online. It will be economical. Sometimes we need not keep calling coaches or technical officials to a meeting physically and we have to pay travel expenses. The lockdown has given us an opportunity to evaluate such measures and this is the right time to do so.”

According to the agenda (No 5), “To pass and approve to amend the AFI Constitution to hold any meeting including SGM/executive council/ annual general meeting/other emergent meeting through video-conferencing.” Bhanot said once this is approved in theSGM, the next meeting could be held online. “We can ratify this in our SGM and once it is done, officially we will be able to hold any meeting through video-conferencing,” he said. The technical modalities are being worked out. A new date for AGM could be fixed on May 2. There will be a discussion on the calendar.

