STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

COVID-19 lockdown: Dahiya away from home due to fear of putting on weight

The grappler participated in 61kg category during the Rome Ranking Series in January, where he impressed with a gold medal finish.

Published: 24th April 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

World Championship bronze medallist Ravi Dahiya

World Championship bronze medallist Ravi Dahiya (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The wrestling academy in Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium wears a deserted look. On normal days, it houses 200 wrestlers or so, but things have changed since the lockdown. Most of them have left for home.

Just a handful of them, including Olympic-bound Ravi Kumar Dahiya decided to stay put there. He took this decision looking at the bigger picture. Going home during this period would have meant lesser practice and with ‘ghar ka khaana’, chances of him gaining weight was an unwelcome possibility.

The 22-year-old, who has qualified in the 57kg category for the Olympics, was scared of the latter. In fact, before the decision to postpone the Olympics was made, he had decided to shift to a higher weight category after the quadrennial event, but his plan has got stalled.

"Maintaining this weight has been a problem. I was thinking of changing my weight category after Tokyo 2020, but now, I will have to push that back by a year and fight in the same category. I will have to adjust accordingly and give my best in this category till Olympics 2021," Dahiya told The New Indian Express.

The grappler participated in 61kg category during the Rome Ranking Series in January, where he impressed with a gold medal finish. Recently, he even told this newspaper that he wrestled in the higher category as maintaining his weight at 57 had become difficult then.

So one can understand the kind of sacrifices he is making to not put on additional weight till July next year. "I decided not go back home so that I would be able to maintain my weight. At home, I can eat four times and also whenever I want. Over here, it is just twice. It may not be massive training going on here, but I can say the training is much more than what it would have been at home. Also when the camp starts, whenever that is, I would be in good shape and hope that weight should not become much of a problem," he said.

With no trainers and coaches to keep an eye on wrestlers, Dahiya communicates with them over phone on a daily basis. He is instructed about the things to do while training at the stadium. Presently, he is training twice a day. It involves weight training, exercises and moves.

On the mat, the wrestler has been in fine form in major competitions, including the World Championships, winning bronze last year. He also won gold in the Asian Championship earlier this year. More importantly, in the last 12 months, he has defeated big names, including Yuki Takahashi, who was the 2017 world champion.

"In some of the competitions that I participated, I was happy with the kind of results I got. You can say there is a certain degree of confidence in my game, but I have to constantly improve and train hard to prepare for the Olympics," concluded Dahiya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
wrestling Ravi Dahiya Coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp