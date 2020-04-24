Crossfire in lockdown: AICF factions fight over validity of SGM and big ousters

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IF one sports body remains unaffected by the lockdown, it is the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IF one sports body remains unaffected by the lockdown, it is the All India Chess Federation (AICF). The warring factions continue to spar, make sensational moves and confuse, seemingly unmindful if any of the decisions would be upheld if challenged in court. In the latest episode, the group led by Bharat Singh Chauhan held what they claim to be a special general body meeting online on Wednesday.

Among the 10 decisions announced, one read: “No person will claim to be office-bearer of AICF”. It added that PR Venketrama Raja, Kishor Bandekar and Vijay Deshpande will not function as president, treasurer and secretary, respectively. It can be noted that Raja and Bandekar are elected office-bearers. This meeting follows a similar decision taken by Raja on March 31, wherein Chauhan was removed from the post of secretary. At that time, no special general meeting was held and Raja said that he was using his “extraordinary powers under Article 15 (a) of the AICF constitution.”

An elected man himself, Chauhan objected, accusing Raja was overstepping jurisdiction. Wednesday’s meeting was a continuation of the battle, where the Chauhan group announced forming a fivemember body to run AICF until elections. With claims and counterclaims flying thick and fast, it’s difficult to ascertain which side is going by the rule book. If the Raja faction says no special general body meeting can be held without the knowledge of the president and secretary, the Chauhan group is saying their online meeting was valid because more than 10 state associations asked for it. The dispute may have to be settled in court.

The AICF is due for elections and both camps have announced names of contestants. But the process got stalled after the Madras HC instructed the returning officer to convene an annual general meeting to hold elections. With no judicial intervention possible due to the lockdown, it has turned into a free for all, with no clarity over authority and jurisdiction. “We held the online meeting because the AICF’s activities were suffering. It was important to have a committee to run the body. We will inform the sports ministry until another committee is formed following the FIDE (world body) guidelines, this committee should run AICF until elections,” said Naresh Sharma, who is part of the five-member committee. The Raja group refuted the claims on Thursday.

“Their meeting is unconstitutional. Anybody can call a meeting and say it’s valid. But a SGM has certain procedures which were not followed. Also, they suspended the Bengal Chess Association, without going by rules,” said RM Dongre. He is a lieutenant of the Raja camp and president of FIDE Asia Zone 3.7. Curiously, Wednesday’s meeting claimed to have removed him from the post. Only those authorised by their state bodies can attend SGMs. There is no clarity how many of those who attended the online meeting had authorisation.

