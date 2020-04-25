STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neeraj Chopra has great future: Thomas Rohler

Reigning Olympic javelin champion says youngster has lit the fire for the sport to grow in India

Published: 25th April 2020

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thomas Rohler is one of the greatest names the world of men’s javelin has seen. The reigning Olympic champion is one of only 20 athletes to have crossed the magical 90m mark — a bit like scoring a triple century in Test cricket — since new specifications were introduced in 1986. He is also a very consistent thrower, with seven official efforts over that mark. The 28-year-old, training at home in Germany, speaks about sessions during lockdown, his conversations with Indian hope Neeraj Chopra, adjusting to a new Olympic cycle. Excerpts:

 On training and general fitness?
Here in Germany, we have now been in lockdown for five weeks. All training areas are closed, so training is being done at home. The main goal is definitely to stay fit both in a physical and mental way.

 On adjusting to a new Olympic cycle?
Sport is about handling different challenges and circumstances. With the Games being postponed, of course planning for 2020 to 2023 are to be discussed. I am sure we will be able to adapt training plans in order to create top performances. Staying stress free and being under control will be important as and when track and gym access is given.

 On prevalence of Germans in the world rankings (four of the top 10 are from Germany)?
That secret is being investigated by so many countries. I believe we do a great job of not only being competitive but also very respectful. We also fall back on a great coaching set-up who are always willing to share their knowledge with us.

 On his current competition, with many of them 90m throwers?
Javelin has become global, and that is something I am very happy about. The sport has attracted young talents and a few of them have the potential to become stars.

 On the sacrifices he had to make to become an Olympic champion?
I do not regret any decision I took, the experiences I have had have made me what I am today. You cannot become an elite athlete without sacrificing things along the way. Elite sport is a different beast. One has to love it to be successful.

 On the influence of Jan Zelezny in his life (the Czech is the world-record holder with 98.48m and is currently coaching Rohler)?
A great role model for me, and for many aspiring throwers. I have taken a lot of technical focus points from him and also inputs during training sessions. He is a good friend of mine.

 On his conversations with Neeraj?
We have met a few times, we have had some chats revolving around javelin as well as around other sport. It’s great to note that he has lit the fire for javelin for India. He has a great future ahead of him and, personally, a good friend of mine from the javelin community.

Quick hits
 His dream is to throw over 100m (nobody has done it with modern specifications). He says it can be compared with running the marathon in under two hours.
“Technique, patience, willpower and good health,” are the four keys to achieving a throw over 90m.

