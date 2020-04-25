Takeme making most of extended Spain stay

AYANTANCH OWDHURY By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Getting stuck away from home amid the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic is a scary thought in itself. For India No 14 Takeme Sarkar, the circumstances are far worse as she was stranded in Spain after the country went under lockdown. With the growing death rate over there, Takeme’s first foreign trip has been nothing short of a nightmare. The Railways paddler had slowly been coming back from a ligament injury she suffered in 2017 and made ripples in the national circuit, winning the team gold at the last Senior Nationals.

This helped her get her a training stint with Hotel Patria Chica Museo Priego Tm, a club in the Spanish League. Takeme even got to play two league matches as well and then the coronavirus struck. She arrived in Spain on February 25 and was scheduled to depart on March 24. “It was a great opportunity for me to train overseas, learn different styles and improve my overall game. But obviously, the stint had to be cut short but my club has supported me immensely after international flights to India were shut down,” she told this daily over the phone from Malaga.

From arranging accommodation in an apartment right above the club premises to daily food, the club has gone over and beyond to make the 28-year-old feel as safe as possible. And Takeme feels the overall experience has not deterred her from venturing to foreign lands in the future as well. “The people are really friendly and I would love to come back. Not many female players have actually ventured outside and that was added motivation for me to take the plunge. But maybe after I have stayed at home for some time at least,” she added sheepishly.

The RSPB athlete’s phone is inundated with calls and messages from her parents who stay in Siliguri. And despite the club’s best efforts, they have not stopped worrying for their daughter. “I tried to explain to the coach over here that it is useless to ask Indian parents to stop worrying. That is their favourite pastime! They read about the death toll and being tensed is quite normal. Even for me, I had to stop reading newspapers after the constant stream of bad news.”

But it has not been only gloom and doom. This extended stay has actually given Takeme the time to learn cooking and she has managed to rustle up Bengali dishes for her club mates and coaches to enjoy. Players from Belarus, Japan and Spain have tasted Bengali style chicken curry, luchi, parotta. “The food here is nice but for a Bengali foodie, you need some extra masala and spice kick and they were pleasantly surprised after tasting my dishes.

Even I was quite shocked to see that I’m quite a decent cook. My mother has been pushing me to learn basic cooking and I’m quite glad that when I go home, I can actually surprise her,” she added with a laugh. Takeme has been in touch with the Indian embassy in Spain and has a flight booked for May 11. But till the Indian government decides when to resume flight operations, she is stuck there. “The first thing that I will do once I reach Kolkata is order two plates of biriyani for myself ! Till then, I will have to keep myself strong and hope for the best.”