STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

COVID-19 pandemic delays National Sports Awards, ministry to invite applications in May 

The National Sports Awards include Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyanchand which were conferred every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Published: 26th April 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Arjuna_Award__PTI

The Arjuna award (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The process to pick this year's national sports awards has been delayed because of the nation-wide lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic and the applications will be invited next month, a Sports Ministry official told PTI.

The ministry generally invites the nominations for the awards in April while the ceremony to confer them is held on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

But this year, the process is yet to start because of the pandemic, which has so far led to death of more than 800 people in the country and over 2 lakh globally.

The official said the delay was inevitable considering the present circumstances.

"The ministry is yet to issue the circular for National Sports Award applications. Generally, the process should have been completed by the month of April but this year the situation is unprecedented," the official said.

"But hopefully the circular will be issued in May."

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting activities to a standstill not just in the country but across the world.

"Since the last one month all the offices in the country, including government establishments and those of NSFs (National Sports Federations), have been running from home, so the delay was bound to happen," he said.

The National Sports Awards include Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyanchand which were conferred every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The recipients are selected from a wide range of nominations by a Sports Ministry-appointed committee which includes renowned sports personalities, ministry officials and journalists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus impact National Sports Awards Sports Ministry Arjuna award Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp