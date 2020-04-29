Badminton Federation of India wants India Open at year-end

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Badminton Federation of India (BAI) is aiming to host India Open this December or next January if the pandemic is curbed by then and the government of India permits it.

BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania revealed that Badminton World Federation (BWF) had written to BAI inquiring when it would be able to conduct the World Tour Super 500 event.

The Olympic qualifier meet was supposed to be held in New Delhi from March 24-29, but was cancelled due to the outbreak.

“BWF had mailed us 10 days or so ago, asking when we would be interested in hosting the event. We responded a few days ago by saying that we will be willing to host the event in December or January, depending on how the global situation is then and also subject to discussions with the government of India,” Singhania told this newspaper.

The rise in cases had forced BWF to cancel or postpone several tournaments from mid-March. All England Open (Birmingham), from March 11 to 15, was the last event to be held.

The cancellation/suspension of events had complicated matters as it fell in the Olympics qualifying period. BWF had frozen the world ranking from March 17 until further notice.

Request for Gopi’s academy

BAI also said that it had been in constant touch with Sports Authority of India (SAI), and has requested it to allow the reopening of Gopichand Academy soon after assessing the current crisis.

“We have requested SAI to allow us to open Pullela Gopichand Academy whenever it’s safe after May 3. All the shuttlers have been trying to stay fit at home. We are hopeful that they can start preparing for Olympics at the earliest.” Singhania said. With Telangana under lockdown until May 7, it remains to be seen if BAI’s request will be acknowledged.