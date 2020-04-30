STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staff caught in All India Chess Federation crossfire, salary delayed

A house divided into two halves, the AICF employs around eight persons in its offices in Chennai and Delhi.

Chess

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dispute in the All India Chess Federation (AICF) continues unabated. Allegations and refutations, claims and co­u­nterclaims are on. Even staff payment has become a contentious issue, because the AICF’s bank account has been frozen due to lack of clarity over signatories.

A house divided into two halves, the AICF employs around eight persons in its offices in Chennai and Delhi. The jobs are related to accounts, technical and clerical matters. Total salary comes to an estimated Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Bank account inaccessible, it is learnt that Gujarat Chess Association president Ajay Patel has given Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket to pay the staff for March and April. They are supposed to return the money after receiving salaries.

Patel is the candidate for president from the faction led by Bharat Singh Chauhan, who was ousted from the post of secretary by president PR Venketrama Raja earlier this month. His camp opposed it and removed Raja from the top post a week ago in a meeting held online. There is no clarity over the validity of the meeting and the Raja camp has termed it illegal.

The AICF staff were caught in this crossfire. For a cheque to be cleared, it requires the secretary’s signature and that of either the vice-president or the treasurer. With confusion over who is suspended and who is not, the bank decided to freeze all transactions. The matter is unlikely to be resolved as long as the lockdown continues.

“Since we are unable to issue cheques, the staff couldn’t be paid on time. But the president of the Gujarat association offered a sum which will take care of salaries for two months. This will be returned to him when the situation becomes normal,” said Naresh Sharma, head of a five-man committee chosen at the disputed online meeting to run AICF until elections.

The Raja camp, which maintains that the claims of their rivals are invalid, is wondering why Patel made the payment. “The former secretary (Chauhan) stopped signing cheques long ago. That led to the confusion and eventual freezing of the account. We will discuss the matter and make arrangements for salaries from next month. In any case, Patel didn’t have to do this,” said Vijay Deshpande, who was appointed secretary by Raja in place of Chauhan.

The sparring continued on Wednesday with Sharma issuing a statement refuting another statement by Deshpande a few days back. As things stand, only judicial intervention can separate valid claims from the invalid. It has to wait until the courts hear this.

