Movement demanding diversity at 2022 Commonwealth games gathers momentum

CHENNAI: Even as the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum across the world, 51

high profile figures having roots in Birmingham have got together to kickstart change surrounding the 2022 Commonwealth Games' senior management team.

Away from the wider public glare, Commonwealth Games Federation president, Dame Louise Martin has stepped down from the 2022 board because of 'concerns over a lack of diversity', according to the BBC.

It all started with a report by Birmingham Live in the first week of July. The local paper posited that "19 of the 20 people heading up the flagship Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are white. All seven of the top executive team have been filled with white people — five men and two women.

They are supported by a 13 strong Board of Directors, made up of seven white men, five women and one black man..."

In response to the report, Birmingham 2022 CEO, Ian Reid, and John Crabtree, Chairman for the Games, issued an open letter in the second week of July.

In the letter, the duo promised action. "Review our organisational structure and decision-making governance to ensure it is more reflective of the people in our region," one of the points said. "Ensure through our recruitment process that our wider team, which will grow ten-fold over the next two years, represents and reflects the world we live in."

However, 51 prominent members of the community deemed this response insufficient, in an open letter in the third week of July. The letter, signed by Black, Asian and White community representatives across the multi-cultural city, states:

"We, the undersigned, are writing to express our disappointment at the insubstantial responses from the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee 2022 towards the issues of perceived institutionalised racism and representational parity. We are also offering our support and assistance in dealing with these

issues, as they affect businesses, communities and athletes alike.

"The city-region’s diverse communities and businesses have contributed to the wealth, creativity and growth of the region for half a century. We feel this is the real legacy for the children of the Commonwealth; the legacy which won the Games for the region (being young, digital and diverse) is now being sidelined..."

The undersigned also put forth 10 questions for which they demanded answers from the organisers of the Games.

Ammo Talwar, the letter's coordinator, says the open letter issued by the organisers did not 'land well with the community.

"The CEO and the chairman put out a statement talking about what they were going to do," he says.

"Unfortunately, the statement they released felt quite vague and abstract and I don't think it

landed very well with the community.

"46% non-British white. (There is a) very big Pakistani and Indian community. In particular, where the main site of the Commonwealth Games is Perry Bar in north Birmingham is super diverse. 70-80 per cent non-British white. It is a hugely complex but exciting part of the city."

They launched a community brand in the city centre, There were a number of frustrations among the citizens of Birmingham and so, we felt that some of the work they were doing was perhaps lazy, disrespectful and sometimes shameful. And then what you have in mix of all that is Covid. So it’s affected the Black and Asian community more so than our white counterparts. And you have had the notion of BLM and campaign around justice, equity and collaboration. Talwar wants the movement the letter has started to be a citizen-based approach.

"We want to be cross-party and want to be collaborative as well. We want to solve the issue, so our letter was based on that rather than just bashing you over the head."

However, he doesn't believe that the people in the organising committee are racist. "I am not saying those working at the CWG are racist. We are talking about systems, not individuals."

Atif Ali, one of the signatories, also touched upon Birmingham's wider demographics as a reason behind signing the letter.

"I signed the letter as a signatory because as someone who is young in a City which is the youngest in Europe (nearly 40% of our population in Birmingham is under 25), I felt that it was important that there was a true reflection of the makeup of people in the city," he says.

"Nearly 50% of Birmingham's population is from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic background. It is a melting pot of different cultures and people. It is also an amazing place to work and study. I absolutely love working at the (Birmingham City) Council and it gives me a sense of fulfilment, pride and joy knowing that I am serving the Citizens of Birmingham.

However, as a citizen and young Brummie, I believe we have a major issue not just in the public sector but also in the private and third sector with representation at all levels and we must do everything we can to ensure that there is a level playing field so that people of colour feel encouraged and valued in applying."

Ali hopes that young Brummies from all corners of the city are included in the conversation, going forward. "It is then important that as a long term solution, young Brummies from underrepresented backgrounds are recruited and developed into leadership positions within the Games Organising Committee and other sectors within the City."

