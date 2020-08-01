STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestling coaches back, begin hotel quarantine

Shako is staying at a hotel in New Delhi for seven days before flying out for Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, where he will quarantine for another week.

Published: 01st August 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestling coach Shako Bentinidis

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clearing first hurdle, wrestling coaches Shako Bentinidis and Temo Kazarashvili landed at the New Delhi airport late on Thursday night boarding an extradition flight meant for Indians stranded in Georgia. The next hurdle is a mandatory 14- day quarantine period, which the duo has to serve before joining their wards. Shako is staying at a hotel in New Delhi for seven days before flying out for Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, where he will quarantine for another week.

Temo left for Sonepat and will quarantine in a hotel. Given the checks put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, checking out of the airport took more than the usual time . “I landed at the airport at around 9:30pm. It took me at least five hours to reach the hotel,” Shako, personal coach of star wrestler Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Jitender Kinha (74kg), told this daily.

“I have spoken to Bajrang and Jitender and they sounded happy. But we still have to bide our time before we get back to the mat,” said Shako. Flying to India was not an easy task given the way the country is witnessing a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases. “Authorities in Georgia were hesitant as they felt travelling to India is risky at the moment.

More importantly, the flight was meant exclusively for Indians. But the Indian Embassy in Tbilisi helped us. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) also extended the support,” added the 44-year-old. The coach, however, is not aware who will bear his expenses during his stay at Delhi’s hotel. “That will be figured out. It’s not an issue though.” Meanwhile, it was learnt that the national camp may not commence before August 15. “Wrestlers want camp after Aug 15. The talks are on with SAI and a decision will be taken soon,” said a federation official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hotel quarantine Shako Bentinidis
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp