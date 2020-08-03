PV Sindhu extends Raksha Bandhan greetings to PM Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on Monday extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sindhu took to Twitter and shared a video in which she said, "Good evening Sir, on this auspicious day. I wish you a Happy Raksha Bandhan and we all are very thankful that you have done so much for the country."

She captioned the post as, "Happy Raksha bandhan @PMOIndia sir."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed until next year. Now, the event will take place from July 23 to August 8, next year.

Sindhu, in her video, said as a Raksha Bandhan gift to PM Modi, she will give her best to win medals in the next year's Olympics.

"Because of the COVID-19 we could not play the Olympics but next year, by this time, we hope, as a gift, we will give you as many medals as possible," she said.

Raksha Bandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters.