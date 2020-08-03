Rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput seeking endurance boost

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having returned to training at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi last month, rifle star Sanjeev Rajput has been grappling with the basics.

The Haryana veteran may be a two-time Olympian, multiple medallist at international events, but he's been toiling to shake off rustiness and gain endurance.

"It's a struggle for now. You have not been in touch with the weapon for many months and I'm still rusty. Getting used to long-hour training is taking time again," Rajput, one of India's Olympic quota winners, told The New Indian Express.

The struggle comes after Rajput and the rest of the shooters were forced to sit at home due to the pandemic. After the Sports Authority of India (SAI) opened the range for shooters who have a chance to make the cut for 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Rajput was one of the first shooters to seize the opportunity.

"For four months or so, I had not fired a single shot. So it is bound to take at least a month and a bit more to come up to the normal level. Then after taking part in competitions, I can assess where I stand," said the World No 6 in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Despite the struggle, the former navy man is confident that he will soon regain his touch. Under the guidance of coach Oleg Mikhailov, Rajput's priority is endurance. Called by Rajput the 'Maharaja event', 50m rifle 3 positions is one of the most demanding events.

"He (Mikhailov) has drawn a plan. We are focusing on building endurance for now. My matches are long. In each and every position (kneeling, prone, standing), I have to stay for at least an hour or so. Because I was out of touch, I lost some stamina to stay in a kneeling position for one hour. He has prescribed some plan for 10-15 days so that I can come up to normal level."

Not long ago, it was reported that a coach had tested positive for coronavirus. Rajput, who usually spends at least four hours at the range, will gradually add more time to his training.

Training camp

As reported by The New Indian Express, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is targeting August 17 to resume the national camp, that was initially earmarked for August 1. The federation has alerted every member of the core group about the fresh date and sought their feedback.

"Yes, that's the goal for now. We have informed everyone and most of them are okay with the plan," NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia said. The official said they will submit the feedback of the shooters and coaches to federation president Raninder Singh and he'll have the final word on whether to go ahead with the said plan.

Rajput is geared up to be part of the camp. "I'm just waiting for the final word from the federation," he said.