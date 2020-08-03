STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput seeking endurance boost

Despite the struggle, the former navy man is confident that he will soon regain his touch. Under the guidance of coach Oleg Mikhailov, Rajput's priority is endurance.

Published: 03rd August 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput competes in the qualification 50m rifle men's shooting at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018 in Indonesia on Tuesday August 21 2018.

Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput | PTI

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having returned to training at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi last month, rifle star Sanjeev Rajput has been grappling with the basics.

The Haryana veteran may be a two-time Olympian, multiple medallist at international events, but he's been toiling to shake off rustiness and gain endurance.

"It's a struggle for now. You have not been in touch with the weapon for many months and I'm still rusty. Getting used to long-hour training is taking time again," Rajput, one of India's Olympic quota winners, told The New Indian Express.

The struggle comes after Rajput and the rest of the shooters were forced to sit at home due to the pandemic. After the Sports Authority of India (SAI) opened the range for shooters who have a chance to make the cut for 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Rajput was one of the first shooters to seize the opportunity.

"For four months or so, I had not fired a single shot. So it is bound to take at least a month and a bit more to come up to the normal level. Then after taking part in competitions, I can assess where I stand," said the World No 6 in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Despite the struggle, the former navy man is confident that he will soon regain his touch. Under the guidance of coach Oleg Mikhailov, Rajput's priority is endurance. Called by Rajput the 'Maharaja event', 50m rifle 3 positions is one of the most demanding events.

"He (Mikhailov) has drawn a plan. We are focusing on building endurance for now. My matches are long. In each and every position (kneeling, prone, standing), I have to stay for at least an hour or so. Because I was out of touch, I lost some stamina to stay in a kneeling position for one hour. He has prescribed some plan for 10-15 days so that I can come up to normal level."

Not long ago, it was reported that a coach had tested positive for coronavirus. Rajput, who usually spends at least four hours at the range, will gradually add more time to his training.

Training camp

As reported by The New Indian Express, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is targeting August 17 to resume the national camp, that was initially earmarked for August 1. The federation has alerted every member of the core group about the fresh date and sought their feedback.

"Yes, that's the goal for now. We have informed everyone and most of them are okay with the plan," NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia said. The official said they will submit the feedback of the shooters and coaches to federation president Raninder Singh and he'll have the final word on whether to go ahead with the said plan.

Rajput is geared up to be part of the camp. "I'm just waiting for the final word from the federation," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjeev Rajput
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp