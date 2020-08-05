STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy to resume full-fledged gym session: PV Sindhu

The coronavirus pandemic had a huge toll on sports across the globe, with several events being either postponed or cancelled.

Published: 05th August 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on Wednesday expressed elation over being able to resume "full-fledged gym session".

Sindhu took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy to resume full fledge gym session after a long time..... feelsgreat#gymsession."

The coronavirus pandemic had a huge toll on sports across the globe, with several events being either postponed or cancelled. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on July 29 cancelled four tournaments, including Taipei Open 2020 and Korea Open, due to the virus.

The two other tournaments cancelled were China Open and Japan Open, scheduled for the second half of September.

The Home Ministry on July 29 issued 'Unlock 3' guidelines, removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema halls will continue to remain closed.

The ministry had said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31 and schools, colleges, coaching institutions and cinema halls will remain closed till the end of August.

According to the new guidelines, metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.

Dates for the opening of these will be decided separately based on the assessment of the situation, the ministry had said in a release.

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

