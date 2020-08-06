STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Giant Olympic rings in Tokyo towed away for maintenance

The 69-ton interlocking rings went up off the Odaiba bay area at the beginning of the year, as the city began the final countdown to the Summer Olympics.

Published: 06th August 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Tugboats tow the large size Olympic rings symbol at 'Tokyo Waterfront' in the waters of Odaiba Marine Park. (Photo | AFP)

Tugboats tow the large size Olympic rings symbol at 'Tokyo Waterfront' in the waters of Odaiba Marine Park. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

TOKYO: A giant set of Olympic rings installed off Tokyo's waterfront was towed away for inspections and maintenance Thursday after coronavirus forced the year-long postponement of the 2020 Games.

The 69-ton interlocking rings went up off the Odaiba bay area at the beginning of the year, as the city began the final countdown to the Summer Olympics.

They were intended to stay in place until the original end date of the Olympics, on August 9, and then be replaced by the Paralympics symbol.

But on Thursday, the barge holding the monument -- which is more than 15 metres tall and 32 metres wide (49 feet by 104 feet) -- was towed back to shore.

"The Olympic Symbol, as well as its salvage barge, will undergo a safety inspection and receive maintenance for about four months. The date of re-installation to the current location will be determined after maintenance has been completed," the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

This year's Games were originally scheduled to open on July 24, but officials took the historic decision to push back the event by a year as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe.

Olympic and Japanese officials have said they remain committed to holding the Games next year as planned, but experts have questioned whether the virus will be under control by then. Opinion polls in Japan show waning confidence that the Games can, or should, be held in 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Olympic rings Tokyo Tokyo 2020
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp