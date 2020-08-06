ITTF seeks player feedback for resumption

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trying to emulate the successful models followed by football and cricket, the International Table tennis federation (ITTF) has asked the top 50 players in the world for their feedback on starting events this year in a safe and controlled environment.

This bio-bubble, as they are called, is aimed at starting the ‘revival tour’ which will include a compressed series of events in a period of approximately six to eight weeks between October and December. The preliminary planning stage includes taking player feedback from the top-50 in the world (four players per country) in order to identify the most suitable dates and avoid conflict with the club-based leagues and national championships around the world.

The feedback form includes information like which country the athlete is from to ascertain flight restrictions as well suggestions to improve the planning process. The ITTF is looking at hosting multiple events in a single country or city.

The bubble will include players entering the host country and testing and isolating for a period of 14 days during which even training will not be allowed. This particular point has raised eyebrows of players and lots of players have suggested to either shorten the quarantine time or schedule tournaments after allowing players to train for a brief period. ITTF was particular about the quarantine rules.

India’s A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan have sent their suggestions but with no certainty regarding flight operations, it remains to be seen how they will manage. “It is a welcome step considering the success other sports have enjoyed, but there are a lot of hurdles. We might get a clearer picture in September,” both echoed along similar lines.