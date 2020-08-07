STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Abhinav Bindra to take part in 'virtual run' to raise funds for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The initiative is aimed at providing support to vulnerable sections of society who have been distressed and have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

2008 Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

2008 Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra is set to take part in the fund-raising initiative 'Sunfeast India Run As One', a "virtual event" which supports people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds collected from the registration fee of each "virtual runner, will go on from August 15 to September 15.

The initiative is aimed at providing support to vulnerable sections of society who have been distressed and have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.

"Many of us have been lucky to have a phone or a laptop as we sit comfortably at home. Others across the country have not been so lucky," Bindra was quoted as saying in a media release.

"With the 'Sunfeast India Run As One' campaign, we have an opportunity to stand and run in solidarity with those who have lost their livelihoods or are in danger of losing their livelihoods," he added.

The registrations for the event have already begun.

The participation fee starts at Rs 99.

Donations can be made beyond the registration fee.

The movement was initiated by marathon race promoters Procam International, India's leading sports IP creator in collaboration with GiveIndia.

The 'Sunfeast India Run As One' movement has set itself a goal of covering the total distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari 74 times since India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day this year.

The run is also supported by the government's Fit India movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhinav Bindra Covid-19 pandemic virtual run
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp