STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Astros's Kent Emanuel banned for 80 games by Major League Baseball for performance enhancer usage

Emanuel tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance. He denied intentionally taking the substance in a statement released by the union Thursday.

Published: 07th August 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Houston Astros left-hander Kent Emanuel

Houston Astros left-hander Kent Emanuel (Photo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Houston Astros left-hander Kent Emanuel has been banned 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league's drug prevention and treatment plan.

Emanuel has pitched at Triple-A the past three seasons but never in the majors. He is on Houston's 40-man roster and was among the team's pool of players available to use during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

Emanuel tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance. He denied intentionally taking the substance in a statement released by the union Thursday.

“I do not know how 7 picograms of the long-term metabolite of DHCMT got into my system," he said. "But I know I have never knowingly or intentionally taken oral turinabol.”

The 28-year-old Emanuel has been a starter and a reliever in recent seasons. He was 8-2 with a 3.90 ERA in 28 games — seven starts — with Triple-A Round Rock in 2019.

Emanuel's suspension was announced by the commissioner's office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kent Emanuel Kent Emanuel banned Houston AStros Major League Baseball
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp