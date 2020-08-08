No respite for derecognised national sports federations, next court hearing on August 21

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no respite for the 57 national sports federations (NSFs) derecognised by the sports ministry following the Delhi High Court order in June. On Friday, the court gave two weeks time as sought by the sports ministry to file para-wise reply on how NSFs are or not flouting the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011, and listed the matter for hearing on August 21.

According to petitioner Rahul Mehra, the court has also disposed of the sports ministry’s application filed on July 28 where it requested to leave the ministry out of the February 7 order, saying it resembled an appeal and since the ministry did not appeal then, it cannot be looked into at this moment.

Sports lawyer Mehra’s counter affidavit too was discussed wherein he had said no NSF follows NSDCI. Mehra also said that as requested by him through his affidavit on July 31, the court asked the ministry to file a detailed reply to his counter affidavit on whether NSFs adhere to the sports code.

“I have nothing against any federation nor want to disrupt sports in India,” said Mehra. “All I want is that these federations follow the sports code as mandated by the government.” Mehra had requested the court to direct the sports ministry to respond to the issues raised in his counter affidavit.

“Reply specifically and without ignoring anything herein… and to confirm or deny the content herein,” said the petition. The ministry had sought two weeks time to reply which the court granted. Since the matter is in court, the sports ministry did not comment on this.