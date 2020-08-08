STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

No respite for derecognised national sports federations, next court hearing on August 21

“I have nothing against any federation nor want to disrupt sports in India,” said petitioner Rahul Mehra. “All I want is that these federations follow the sports code as mandated by the government.”

Published: 08th August 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no respite for the 57 national sports federations (NSFs) derecognised by the sports ministry following the Delhi High Court order in June. On Friday, the court gave two weeks time as sought by the sports ministry to file para-wise reply on how NSFs are or not flouting the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011, and listed the matter for hearing on August 21.

According to petitioner Rahul Mehra, the court has also disposed of the sports ministry’s application filed on July 28 where it requested to leave the ministry out of the February 7 order, saying it resembled an appeal and since the ministry did not appeal then, it cannot be looked into at this moment.

Sports lawyer Mehra’s counter affidavit too was discussed wherein he had said no NSF follows NSDCI. Mehra also said that as requested by him through his affidavit on July 31, the court asked the ministry to file a detailed reply to his counter affidavit on whether NSFs adhere to the sports code.

“I have nothing against any federation nor want to disrupt sports in India,” said Mehra. “All I want is that these federations follow the sports code as mandated by the government.” Mehra had requested the court to direct the sports ministry to respond to the issues raised in his counter affidavit.

“Reply specifically and without ignoring anything herein… and to confirm or deny the content herein,” said the petition. The ministry had sought two weeks time to reply which the court granted. Since the matter is in court, the sports ministry did not comment on this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Sports Federations Sports Ministry
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp