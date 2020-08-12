STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Messages and lessons via WhatsApp keeps hockey players positive amid COVID-19 halt

Forward Sunil reveals how hockey players in quarantine at Bengaluru are using the tool to cope during worrying times

Published: 12th August 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey striker SV Sunil

Indian hockey striker SV Sunil

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the hockey players went home, the men’s team’s WhatsApp group has been inundated with messages aimed at spreading positive vibes. The volume of such messages has only increased after six members of the group tested positive for Covid-19. “Most of the messages in the (WhatsApp) group are like ‘be positive, don’t worry about other stuff’,” says SV Sunil to this daily. “Focus on the guidelines given to you by SAI officials.

The main concern for the players”, he says, “is all of us just want to be fully fit and fine.” Sunil, one of the longest serving members of the team, has been doing his bit, sending messages aimed at spreading positivity. Currently in quarantine at the Sports Authority of India campus at Bengaluru, he is also learning about India’s sporting legends across all sports.

That’s one of many activities the hockey team has been prescribed by the officials to ensure they spend the two weeks in isolation doing different things. On Tuesday, for instance, Sunil had to read up about PT Usha. “So we have been split into 4-5 groups and each group will have to read up about legends before presenting a few things we picked up about the legend,” he says.

“We have to read up about how they struggled, how they coped with difficulties in their life, what kept them going and so on. Today (Tuesday), I discussed how close Usha came to winning an Olympic medal. Sessions like these are good.” When the 31-year-old isn’t presenting (his group also contains PR Sreejesh and Kothajit Singh), ‘I analyse old match videos or do some juggling and dribbling inside the room’.

Living in solitary confinement for two weeks can be a challenge — Sunil, like everybody else who reported back to the SAI campus, has finished one week — and it can be a challenge for some, especially when they are required to take temperature and blood oxygen readings once every four hours, a constant reminder of the so called ‘new normal’. “We have been given those machines and we have to take those readings and log in our readings once every four hours.” Earlier, they were at least let on to the athletics track.

This time, they can’t step out of their room, save to pick up the food that’s kept outside the room by one of the members of the staff. If the players decide to go rogue, cameras constantly monitor the aisle and common area for movement, so this is the dictionary definition of solitary confinement. But the Olympian isn’t complaining. “I must say SAI and the staff are taking good care of us, they are working extremely hard. “They keep the food outside the door and ring the bell. We have to pick it up after five minutes. Once we are done with it, we have to keep it in pre-given dust bin covers and place it outside.” That’s not all, they have to wash their own clothes, something elite athletes do not usually do.  

When the conversation shifts to the six positive tests, the soft-spoken wide forward says that’s ‘a negative sign’ but he doesn’t think that will be a big problem going forward. “I think everybody has good immunity power so nothing to worry about. We just have to take care of ourselves...” He should know because he had memorised all of the guidelines when he had gone to stay with his wife and his little daughter during the break in June and July.

“It was close to 50 days, it was the first time in my career that I had spent that much time. The start was a bit scary because my daughter is too young. After some time, I adjusted to it.” Once quarantine is complete, he hopes they will be allowed back on the pitch but there is no set plan yet. As the conversation winds to a close, it’s time for another temperature check. Elsewhere in the quarters where the players are kept, a distant doorbell goes off. And in their WhatsApp group, another message appears. “Don’t worry,” it says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hockey players SV Sunil
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp