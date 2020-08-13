STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medallist at nationals fails dope test

A day after a woman cricketer tested positive, a middle-distance athlete returned positive for banned substances in out-of-competition test in Kolkata.

Doping

For representational purposes

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a woman cricketer tested positive, a middle-distance athlete returned positive for banned substances in out-of-competition test in Kolkata. The runner represented Bengal and had won a silver medal at the Open Nationals last year.

According to information available, Shipra Sarkar tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroid. The athlete is part of registered testing pool (RTP) of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and has been provisionally suspended.  She faces a ban of up to four years after testing positive for androsterone and etiocholanolone, a metabolite of testosterone and androstenedione, and her testosterone and epitestosterone (T/E) ratio is 9.11 (World Anti-Doping limit is 6).

Interestingly, the T/E ratio is possible through isotope-ratio mass spectrometer (IRMS) testing. Both androsterone and etiocholanolone are listed in the S-1 (Anabolic androgenic steroids - AAS) section of the WADA Prohibited list and is an unspecified substance banned at all times. The drugs help boost testosterone levels in an athlete that helps in building muscle mass and power.  

According to sports medicine expert, anabolic steroid helps in muscle building and gives athletes explosive energy to compete in events like 800m. “The report is showing a drastic abuse of various substances,” said Ashok Ahuja, former head of the department of sports medicine and sciences in NIS Patiala. “This will have serious side effects in the athletes, especially in young ones. It will have mysterious side effect on all systems of your body.” It has not been decided whether the athlete will go for B Sample test.

