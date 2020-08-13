STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multiplex giant INOX official sponsor of India team for Tokyo Games

IOA's secretary-general Rajeev Mehta (L) and Siddharth Jain, director INOX Group

IOA's secretary-general Rajeev Mehta (L) and Siddharth Jain, director INOX Group. (Photo | @WeAreTeamIndia/Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an interesting move, the Indian Olympic Association's partnership with INOX is expected to take Indian Olympic sports to the masses through movie halls. 

On Thursday, the IOA entered into an agreement with INOX making it the official sponsor of the Indian team for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

As part of this, the multiplex giant would show video clips of Indian athletes and Olympic sports on 600 odd screens across the country. This was revealed by IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

"INOX is our new sponsor who would help us promote Olympic movement on screens across the country," said Mehta. "We are planning to shoot three-four minute videos of our athletes who qualify for the Olympics and show them on-screen. The concept will be finalised soon. Just like using social media platform to promote sports, we will be using this new medium." 

Mehta also said this would be a unique way to reach out to the youngsters. 

Production details will be chalked out soon.

The IOA secretary-general clarified that INOX is one of the partners and as of now all sponsors are onboard until next year. 

Chinese sports manufacturing giant Li-Ning is one of the apparel/kit sponsors for the India team till Tokyo Olympics.

INOX group director Siddharth Jain, IOA president Narinder Batra and Mehta were present during the meeting.
 

