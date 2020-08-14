STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay eager to get back on track after six-month break

For racers like Pissay, who tend to travel away from family for competitions, staying at home comes as something new

Published: 14th August 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Pissay

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been more than six months since Bengaluru’s Aishwarya Pissay last featured in a competitive race. The pandemic has disrupted the schedule for sportspersons all around the world and the off-road motorcycle racer is now eager to get going with the Baja World Cup 2020, sometime next month.

“We tentatively have two races at the end of September or so and I will be travelling for them as soon as I can. It is happening in Portugal, Spain. Due to the pandemic, four races have already been cancelled, ” said Pissay, who was signed by IOS Sports and Entertainment, on Thursday. “It has been a long break, in terms of racing. So, definitely, I will be happy and keen to go out there and compete.”

For racers like Pissay, who tend to travel away from family for competitions, staying at home comes as something new. “In the last four years I have been racing, I was never home for such a long period,” added the racer. The city girl has not completely been out of touch during the lockdown period too. When she found time, the 24-year-old would go and train at a few places in the city.

“I was blessed in terms of being able to go and train even during the lockdown. There are quite a few training facilities in Bengaluru. All these places do not have much people around so it was safe enough for me to go and train,” said Pissay, who is now training on different tracks in the city.

But even at home, she did not waste any time during the lockdown period, looking at ways to maintain fitness. She would involve herself in endurance training using different equipment, which she had at home. More importantly, she looked at different videos on the internet, so that it would help her become a better racer as well.
 
“On a regular basis, my team and coach, especially in the lockdown, used videos from previous races and worked upon them to see how and what we can do better. Apart from that, I did watch a lot of videos of other people driving in different terrains and races. There is so much available on the internet and I have been referring to them to help me do more,” said Pissay, who was nominated by the Federation of Motor Sports of India (FMSCI) for an Arjuna award as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aishwarya Pissay Motorcycle racing
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp